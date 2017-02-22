2018 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Coming To Box Alfa's Stelvio Quadrifoglio

Jaguar is not done yet with the current F-Pace, as it's working on the most exciting model in the range, the super-hot SVR.
Unlike other F-Pace SVR prototypes, this one has quad-tailpipes and a more aggressive bumper, while riding on a set of large Y-spoke wheels. In other words, this is the most complete F-Pace SVR we've seen to date, despite the fact that it remains fully camouflaged.
For Jaguar as well as fans alike, an SVR version joining the F-Pace range is an exciting proposition, seen as how the current flagship, the 381 PS 3.0-liter supercharged V6 model, isn't quick enough to claim the segment crown.
Speaking of which, in order to topple the Porsche Macan Turbo and the 510 PS Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Jaguar will need to give the F-Pace more power, which presumably means using either the F-Type SVR's 575 PS supercharged V8 unit, or the F-Type R's 551 PS version of that 5.0-liter unit.
Our spy photographers think an upgraded V6 with around 500 horses is also a possibility (long shot), although we won't know for certain until Jaguar makes the announcement.
With rivals such as the Macan Turbo already capable of hitting 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.4 seconds, the F-PACE SVR could get quite close to the 4-second mark, perhaps even quicker if presented with sufficient power.
Besides, Jaguar might not want to miss out on the chance to market the F-Pace SVR as the world's fastest compact premium SUV.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops