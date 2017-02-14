2018 Jaguar X-Pace, XF And XE Welcome Three New Ingenium Engines

The Jaguar F-Pace, XF and XE have all been updated ahead of the 2018 model year and welcome three engine Ingenium engines to the family.
Starting with the engines, there are two petrol powertrains and one diesel powerplant. The two petrol-powered engines both displace 2.0-liters and are available in 200 PS (197 hp) and 250 PS (246 hp) guises, the first of which will only be offered for the XE and XF.
As for the diesel, it is a 240 PS (236 hp) 2.0-liter twin-turbo four-cylinder that also pumps out an impressive 500 Nm of torque. This powertrain is the first Jaguar Land Rover engine to use two turbochargers and has been strengthened with updated pistons, crankshaft and improved fuel injectors. This engine will be offered for the 2018 F-Pace, XF and XE.
Beyond the new engines, the 2018 XF and XE will also be offered with the new Configurable Dynamics features. This system gives owners the ability to set up the vehicle to suit their personal driving preferences by selecting between Normal or Dynamic settings for the engine, gearbox and steering. Additionally, an 'Adaptive Dynamics' system is offered which allows the suspension to be configured in a number of different ways.
Elsewhere, 2018 F-Pace and XF models receive new headrests and Dual View technology which allows the driver and front passenger to view different things on the 10-inch touchscreen display. Forward Traffic Detection and Forward Vehicle Guidance systems also promise to make the three updated models safer than ever while a revised paint palette will improve their aesthetics.
All 2018 models are available to order immediately.