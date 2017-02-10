2018 Lamborghini Urus SUV Spied In Production Trim, Stays True To Concept

Lamborghini’s first crossover – not counting the 4x4-ish LM002, the Urus, is on its way to becoming a reality, with a prototype of the production model spied during a test run in Europe.
This is the second time in less than 24 hours that we caught up with an Urus tester, following a rear shot of the high-performance crossover in Denmark on Thursday.
By combining these photos, we get a pretty good idea of what the production Urus will look like and it’s pretty close to the original Urus Concept from the 2012 Beijing auto show.
While wrapped in camouflage, we can see that the differences over the study are more on the trivial side, and include things like the use of regular door mirrors instead of cameras, the repositioning of the quad exhaust pipes, re-profiled bumpers with different vents and updated lights.
The Italian sports crossover will share its building blocks with the VW Group’s higher-end SUVs, including the platform underpinning the Audi Q7, Bentley Bentayga and the next Porsche Cayenne, and a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine.
* Developing story
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops