2018 Lamborghini Urus: This Is A Realistic Interpertation Of The Production Model

Would you believe that it's been nearly five years since Lamborghini first presented the Urus concept? We hardly can either, but the road from concept to production is finally coming to an end.
The question is, what will it look like in its finished form?
That's what rendering artist Jan Peisert has endeavored to figure out. What he's done is render over the most recent spy shots of the prototype seen under wraps while undergoing testing, giving us an idea of what to expect.
The result may not be quite completely resolved as an overall design, but that's not the point here. The point is to interpret what the spy shots tell us – and we have to say that, while we trust the finished product looks a little better than this, the rendering achieves its purpose pretty convincingly.
Watch Peisert undertake the process from start to finish in the first video below, and compare the 2012 concept with the rendering of the 2018 production model in the second video below that.