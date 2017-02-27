2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift Spied With Revamped Lights

After covering up only the bumpers and using old headlights & taillights for testing out their facelifted C-Class in the past, Mercedes have now added the new 2018 parts to this C-Class sedan prototype.
Aside from the new graphics, we're also expecting an updated look for the still-camouflaged bumpers, though most changes will be happening inside the cabin where the 2018 model will feature updated trims and new technology.
Based on spy images from last year, the 2018 C-Class won't be featuring that mouse that used to cover up the circular dial on the center console.
There's also an updated steering wheel with touch-sensitive buttons to look forward to, which in the end, doesn't sound like much in a segment where the Audi A4 features a truly futuristic cabin layout.
Among the engines powering the facelifted C-Class, are rumored to be the 2.0-liter 4-cylinder diesels from the E200d and E220d models. While the possibility remains, Mercedes will likely keep the upcoming inline six-cylinder units already confirmed for the 2018 S-Class for the next C-Class. As for semi-autonomous features, we're expecting the updated C-Class to boast some of the E-Class' technologies, helping it compete better against the previously mentioned Audi A4.
Both the Sedan as well as the Estate versions of the 2018 C-Class are expected no sooner than this year's Frankfurt Motor Show in September.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops