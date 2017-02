2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift Spied With Revamped Lights

PHOTO GALLERY

After covering up only the bumpers and using old headlights & taillights for testing out their facelifted C-Class in the past, Mercedes have now added the new 2018 parts to this C-Class sedan prototype.Aside from the new graphics, we're also expecting an updated look for the still-camouflaged bumpers , though most changes will be happening inside the cabin where the 2018 model will feature updated trims and new technology.Based on spy images from last year, the 2018 C-Class won't be featuring that mouse that used to cover up the circular dial on the center console.There's also an updated steering wheel with touch-sensitive buttons to look forward to, which in the end, doesn't sound like much in a segment where the Audi A4 features a truly futuristic cabin layout.Among the engines powering the facelifted C-Class , are rumored to be the 2.0-liter 4-cylinder diesels from the E200d and E220d models. While the possibility remains, Mercedes will likely keep the upcoming inline six-cylinder units already confirmed for the 2018 S-Class for the next C-Class. As for semi-autonomous features, we're expecting the updated C-Class to boast some of the E-Class' technologies, helping it compete better against the previously mentioned Audi A4.Both the Sedan as well as the Estate versions of the 2018 C-Class are expected no sooner than this year's Frankfurt Motor Show in September.