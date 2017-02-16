2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Debuting In Geneva

Mercedes-Benz will drop the veils off the all-new E-Class Cabriolet at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, early next month.
Coming to complete the new E-Class family, alongside the sedan, estate, Coupe, All-Terrain and the China-only long wheelbase saloon, the drop-top model will pretty much look identical to the two-door, bar the chopped roof.
It will likely share an identical engine lineup, with Europe to get a 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel, producing 191 horsepower, a 2.0-liter turbo petrol with 181 HP and 242 HP, and a twin-turbo V6 petrol, rated at 328 HP. The AMG E50 and AMG E63 S Cabriolet will follow at a later stage.
Joining the new E-Class Cabriolet on Geneva's floors will be a "highly unusual variant of the legendary off-road icon, the G-Class", or in other words, the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, unveiled earlier this week. Created by the Maybach division, it will be produced in just 99 examples, all of them powered by a 6.0-liter V12 engine that pushes out 630 HP and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque. This is the final limited edition based on the current G-Class, as Mercedes-Benz has a replacement in development.
Carrying a modified front end and a slightly different rear, the facelifted GLA will be on display in Geneva, as well. The automaker will probably bring the 220 4Matic newcomer, that has 184 HP and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) of torque, alongside the range-topping AMG 45 4Matic, whose 2.0-liter petrol lump develops 381 HP and 475 Nm (350 lb-ft) of torque.
Besides these vehicles, Mercedes-Benz's parent company, Daimler, will also bring special editions of the SL, SLC, and Smart at the Swiss event, along with several AMG performance models.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class renderings courtesy of TheophilusChin