2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Convertible Gettin’ Gify Wit It

Mercedes-Benz is making sure we all know that the all-new 2018 E-Class Convertible is getting a soft top with a GIF displaying the folding roof mechanism in action.
According to the Germans, it will take less than 20 seconds for the fabric top to disappear behind the two rear seats tucked under a retractable cover.
Bigger and more spacious than the car it replaces, the cabriolet is based on the existing E-Class Coupe with which it shares all of its hardware and powertrains.
In America, Mercedes will probably launch the convertible initially in E400 guise powered by a 329hp 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 paired to a 9-speed automatic, and later on, an E50 AMG variant with well over 400 horses from a 3.0L V6 turbo.
Europe will get a much richer selection of engines from the get go, including 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline and diesel fours for the 241hp E300 and 191hp E220d entry level models respectively, along with the above-mentioned E400 and E50 AMG.
The strictly four-seater 2018 E-Class Convertible will be on display at the Geneva Motor Show on March 7, as a world premiere, before going on sale worldwide in the second half of the year.