2018 Mercedes S-Class Coupe Is Also Having Some Work Done

Along with the rest of Mercedes-Benz's expanded S-Class range, the Coupe version is also getting some styling changes, a modified interior and semi-autonomous tech.
We already showed you the Cabriolet model spotted by our spy photographers yesterday, and as far as we can see, aside from the missing soft-top, the Coupe version is hiding the exact same modifications.
Starting with the exterior, the S-Coupe boasts restyled bumpers, updated taillights and possibly even headlights, although this car is wearing regular MY2016 lights out front.
The interior will come with a new steering wheel, updated trim levels and Mercedes' large dual-display, however, it's the new semi-autonomous driving features that should captivate the attention of most S-Class buyers. The entire 2018 S-Class range will be able to rear upcoming corners on the move and adjust speed accordingly by using both sensors on the car as well as map data.
In terms of performance, whether or not the S500/S550 and S63/S65 versions will be upgraded in any way, remains to be seen.
Once the facelifted Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe surfaces sometime this year, it will continue competing in the luxury two-door segment, alongside the Bentley Continental GT.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops