2018 Opel Insignia Grand Sport Priced From €26,940

Opel is just one day away from launching the all-new Insignia Grand Sport and Sports Tourer in their home market, Germany, with other countries to follow shortly.
The new model will be available to order in saloon form starting with February 17, costing upwards of €25,940 ($27,423). As for the estate version, it will carry a starting price of €26,940 ($28,480).
Despite this announcement, the German automaker is keeping the full price list of the two newcomers, along with spec details, a secret for now. However more light will be shed on the matter once order books open on Friday.
In the meantime, we will remind you that the same car will be available as a Vauxhall too, in the United Kingdom, as a Holden Commodore in Australia, and as a Buick Regal in the United States. All of these versions share the same mechanics.
In Europe, the car's engine portfolio includes a new 1.5-liter turbo petrol, offered with two output levels: 140 PS (138 HP) and 165 PS (163 HP), which is said to reduce fuel consumption by around 3 percent, compared to the 1.6-liter turbo used in the outgoing model. Further down the road is a more potent 2.0-liter turbo petrol, with 260 PS (256 HP) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. It will feature a new 8-speed automatic gearbox, and an all-wheel drive system.
As for diesel fans, they can either have a 1.6-liter unit, rated at either 110 PS (108 HP) or 136 PS (134 HP), mated to a new six-speed manual transmission, or a bigger 2.0-liter diesel, with 170 PS (168 HP).