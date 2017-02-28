2018 Range Rover Velar Fully Revealed In New Photos

A full set of images showing Land Rover’s new Range Rover Velar sports crossover have made their way online, courtesy of Diariomotor, ahead of a Geneva Motor Show world premiere in a week’s time.
The Velar was made to fill the gap between the most affordable Range Rover, the Evoque, which starts from around $41,000, and the Sport that can be had from $65,000 and upwards.
Our guess is that, beyond the Porsche Macan, Land Rover will potentially try to steal buyers from both the upper end of the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe lineups, as well as the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupes.
The new gallery that follows Land Rover’s single teaser photo last week, shows a familiar exterior styling with influences from both the Evoque (especially up front) and the Sport (the rest of the body), albeit with more rounded and softer lines, as well as a more rakish roof than either one.
You can see how the Velar’s profile compares to the other Land and Range Rover models after the gallery.
Inside, while sporting similar lines to the other Range Rover models, the Velar progresses the brand’s design further introducing two ultra-wide touch screens, one for the infotainment system in the upper console and another placed right under. The lower console display appears to retain three physical knobs for the air-conditioning controls.
Nothing official about the Range Rover Velar’s hardware has made it out yet, but we know that it’s closely related to the Jaguar F-Pace, being built on the same IQ platform, with V6 and possibly, V8 engines to be on the menu cumulating with a muscled up SVR performance variant.