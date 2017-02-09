2018 Subaru Legacy Brings Subtlety To Chicago Auto Show

While the updated 2018 Subaru Legacy doesn't look all that different compared with the non-facelifted model, the subtle styling changes and new interior features make for a intriguing package.
In other words, everything adds up to the Legacy being a more attractive mid-size family saloon than before.
The front end features a broader grille, then you've got the new headlights with LED running lights, as well as a restyled bumper with a wider and lower air intake. As for the rear, you've got a new bumper design with integrated tailpipes.
Subaru also offers new wheel designs on the 2018 Legacy and the gray metallic car they brought to this year's Chicago Auto Show is wearing twin 5-spoke wheels with an overall sharper design than those worn by the models pictured in the official press release images.
Step inside the updated Subaru Legacy and you'll find either a standard 6.5" STARLINK Multimedia system or the optional 8" one. The system comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and features apps such as Magellan, eBird, Best Parking, YELP, Glympse, RightTrack, Quick Guide and eventseeker.
Other novelties include the center console surround, steering wheel design, automatic locking doors, the Steering Responsive Headlight system (SRH) and the tire pressure monitoring system.
As for performance, while the 175 HP 2.5-liter 4-cylinder and 256 HP 3.6-liter 6-cylinder boxer units remain unchanged, Subaru claims that the 2018 Legacy will feel more agile, with better steering and braking.