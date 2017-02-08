2018 Volvo V90 Priced In U.S. From $49,950, For Order Only

For American wagon lovers, the long-awaited day is finally here as the Volvo V90 can officially be ordered.
But while the V90 marks the return of the traditional Volvo wagon to the U.S., getting one is anything but traditional.
Volvo announced Wednesday prices for the 2018 V90 T5 R-Design will begin at $49,950 in the U.S. before the $995 destination charge. The V90 will be available in R-Design or Inscription models as either a front-drive T5 or an all-wheel drive T6. That's about $2,000 more than a similarly priced S90 T5, but considerably more than $5,000 below where the T6-only V90 Cross Country begins.
While the Cross Country derivative is already starting to land at U.S. Volvo dealerships, the V90 will be available only through order through the Volvo Concierge website or through the company's Overseas Delivery program, where customers have the opportunity to pick their vehicle up from the Volvo factory in Sweden and drive it around Europe before it's shipped back home.
The configurator has also gone live on Volvo's U.S. website and shows fewer packages and more individual options than on the S90 or any other American-market Volvo, for that matter. Massaging front seats, the stitched dashboard and even the CD player can now be ordered as separate options, rather than bundled with a lot of other extras you may not want.
For the V90, Volvo also made formerly optional features such as blind-spot monitoring and Apple CarPlay standard (along with Android Auto). But it's unclear if these changes will extend to other 2018 -90 cars in the U.S.
Volvo says it's opened "digital doors" for wagon fans in the States today and while that might sound corny at first, it's true. We've spent time in both the S90 T6 AWD and new XC90 and they are beautiful machines that are also beautifully practical. So if you're reading this in the States, you should stop here and go order your V90.