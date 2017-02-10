2019 Audi A1 Small Hatch Will Be A Tale Of Evolution

These renderings are attempting to decipher what Audi's next generation A1 supermini will look like when the curtains drop in the beginning of 2018.
They're the work of RemcoM who based them on the latest A1 prototypes using the more recent Audi models like the A3 and Q2 for inspiration with the details.
It's an evolutionary take on the 2019 A1, with the sub-compact sporting the newest interpretation of Audi's grille and headlights with LED DRLs, A3-inspired taillights, and C-pillars similar to those found on the automaker's smallest SUV, the Q2.
Under the skin, the new Audi A1 will be underpinned by the MWB A0 platform, shared with the latest Seat Ibiza. The architecture will allow it to grow in size, and use a revised engine lineup, though some of the current units, such as the entry-level 1.0-liter 3-banger, are expected to continue.
Joining the lineup later on will be a hybrid and a high-performance S1, believed to come with AWD and around 250 horses.
The new A1 will be manufactured on the same assembly line in Martorell, Spain as the latest SEAT Ibiza.