2019 Camaro Z/28 May Use 700 HP Naturally-Aspirated V8

For months, it was thought that prototypes of the recently-revealed Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE were of the next Z/28. However, at the Daytona 500, Chevy proved us all wrong when it unveiled the high-performance 1LE package for the ZL1.
Fortunately, hopes of a Z/28 based around the sixth-generation Camaro are still very much alive and if the latest speculation proves correct, it could be worth the extended wait.
Car&Driver claims that the new Z/28, potentially arriving for the 2019 model year, will go one step beyond the ZL1 1LE and could feature a naturally-aspirated V8 engine delivering a dizzying 700 hp.
It is reported that this new engine, dubbed the LT6, will be joined by a new twin-turbo LT7 V8 when the 2018 C7 Corvette ZR1 launches. Although there’s a possibility the Z/28 could feature either of these two, the all-motor option is being favored. Whichever engine is selected, it will feature an aluminum block and head, four-valve combustion chambers, direct fuel injection, titanium connecting rods, a flat crankshaft and displace approximately 5.5-liters.
It is logical that the new Z/28 will also be lighter than the ZL1 1LE and adorned with even bolder bodywork to make it the ultimate Camaro track weapon.