2019 Ford Focus Reveals Its Production-Spec Body

Ford’s next-generation Focus has been spied testing with its all-new body for the first time, bathed in thick black and white camouflage.
Not expected to launch until the latter half of 2018, the new Focus will follow a similar formula to the current car but in its pursuit to better rival the Volkswagen Golf, Opel/Vauxhall Astra and Renault Megane, will be bigger than ever before and adopt a more spacious interior.
Given the camouflage and body cladding of this prototype, it is hard to comment on the vehicle’s revised design. One of the only components really worth mentioning are the headlights which don’t appear all too dissimilar to the current car. At the rear, the taillights could be up for a more significant transformation as evidenced by the non-production spec ones of the tester in question.
The shape of the body beyond the rear doors is also different. The C-pillar appears to have been pushed back and the rear window is more upright.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops