2019 Porsche 911 Shows Up Again – This Time "Unspoiled"

Just days ago we brought you our best look yet at the next-generation Porsche 911. Then we brought you another batch of spy shots of the convertible version, similarly undergoing winter testing in the cold and snow. Now we have another glimpse at the 992, but with one vital difference.
Whereas both those previous prototypes were spied with their spoilers up for increased downforce and stability, this one – spied by a loyal reader – has its rear wing resting in the downwards position.
Ordinarily that might not show much more than we had already seen, but the forthcoming ninth-generation Elfen has a bit of an unusual spoiler setup. Instead of a panel extending from the bodywork, the next-gen Porsche sports car uses an integral part of the bodywork as its rear spoiler. So when it's up, it's really up, and when it's down, you'd hardly know it was there in the first place.
It's just one of the changes Porsche has in store for its core model, which is also expected to do away with natural aspiration entirely in its next iteration.
There will, of course, be more to the ninth 911 than its spoiler setup and what lies beneath it. Much more, we're sure. And we'll find out all about it in due course, as the new model is expected to arrive sometime in the next two years.