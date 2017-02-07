2019 Toyota Supra Shows Its Snow Sliding Abilities

Toyota's engineers took the latest Supra out for some cold weather testing in Northern Europe, and it resulted in some tail-happy moments.
The footage also lets us hear its exhaust note, which could be coming from one of the two engines that will reportedly power it: a 2.0-liter four-cylinder, and a 3.6-liter V6, both with turbocharging.
Sources also indicate towards an introduction of a range-topping hybrid version of the all-new Supra, possibly developed with the help of Toyota's Gazoo's racing arm.
We should find out more about the 2019 Supra later this year, as the company is apparently planning the introduction of a concept car at the 2017 Tokyo Auto Show, in October, which will serve as a preview for the production variant.