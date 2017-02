2019 Toyota Supra Shows Its Snow Sliding Abilities

VIDEO

Toyota's engineers took the latest Supra out for some cold weather testing in Northern Europe, and it resulted in some tail-happy moments.The footage also lets us hear its exhaust note, which could be coming from one of the two engines that will reportedly power it: a 2.0-liter four-cylinder, and a 3.6-liter V6, both with turbocharging.Sources also indicate towards an introduction of a range-topping hybrid version of the all-new Supra , possibly developed with the help of Toyota's Gazoo's racing arm.We should find out more about the 2019 Supra later this year, as the company is apparently planning the introduction of a concept car at the 2017 Tokyo Auto Show, in October, which will serve as a preview for the production variant.