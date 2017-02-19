400 HP Audi RS3 Sedan To Retail From $62,900 In Canada

An options sheet from Canada has revealed that the 2018 Audi RS3 Sedan will set local buyers back at least $62,900.
Quattro World obtained the information from a Canadian dealer with local pricing giving us a good idea of how much the potent five-door will cost in the United States. Factoring in the fact that high-performance Audi models often cost about 8.5 per cent less in the U.S. than they do in Canada, the RS3 Sedan is expected to be priced between $53,000 and $55,000 in the States.
Beyond the pricing which the options sheet reveals, we can see that the model will be offered in eight different shades with the only colors being Catalunya Red and Ara Blue. The others are varying shades of white, black, silver and grey.
Elsewhere, we can see that four different wheel options are available as well as four option packages. The first, dubbed the Audi Sport Package, adds fixed sport suspension, a carbon fiber engine cover and a 280 km/h top speed limiter. The Alternative Power Comfort Sports Seats Package meanwhile is free of charge and adds more plush Comfort Sports Seats. There’s also the Black Optics Package that includes numerous exterior black accents and the Technology Package, consisting of Active Lane Assist, High-Beam Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Audi pre-sense front.
If the RS3 Sedan does indeed cost between $53,000 and $55,000 in the U.S., that will put it above the $49,950 MSRP of the Mercedes-AMG CLA45 and the M2’s $51,700 starting price.