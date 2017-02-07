450 HP+ Audi RS Q5 To Break Cover In Geneva

Audi is expected to unveil the hotly-anticipated RS Q5 at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 early next month.
Although the German automaker hasn’t officially confirmed Geneva as hosting the debut of the RS Q5, Audi Sport boss Stephan Winkelmann recently told Motoring that a Q5-sized RS model would debut at the Swiss show.
“Geneva is in front of us. We’ll have a launch there which is going to be very important for us because it’ll set a new era of the B-segment [Q5 size] of Audi Sport for us. You will see very shortly what is going to happen,” he said.
The RS Q5 will take a leaf out of the SQ5’s book but benefit from even greater performance. There’s a possibility it will use a tweaked version of the SQ5’s 3.0-liter V6 petrol engine or a Porsche-developed 2.9-liter V6. Whatever the case is, power may exceed the 450 hp mark which could see the RS Q5 accelerating from a standstill to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 5 seconds.
Once the RS Q5 launches, a number of other Audi SUVs will benefit from improved performance. Future models in the works include an RS Q2, RS Q4 and RS Q6.
Rendering via X-Tomi Design