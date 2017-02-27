600HP Lexus LC F Poised To Debut At October's Tokyo Motor Show

The Lexus LC 500 may have only just hit the market but the Japanese marque isn’t planning on resting on its laurels.
As a matter of fact, Car and Driver reports that Lexus will take the covers off the rumored LC F at October’s Tokyo Motor Show and that it will go far beyond the current LC 500.
Punch will be provided by a new twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 delivering 600 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque, making the LC F even more powerful than the LFA. This engine will essentially be two 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder powertrains joined at 90 degrees and will later be adopted by the next-generation Lexus GS F where it’ll produce around 550 hp.
Beyond its new powertrain, the LC F will receive custom bodywork including an overhauled body kit, a new hood laden with vents, a fixed rear wing, prominent front splitter and a set of new 20-inch wheels with sticky tires. Six piston brake calipers are also expected.
It is thought that when the LC F hits the market, it could cost almost double the $92,995 LC 500.