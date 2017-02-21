€79,500 Will Land You This 450HP BMW 140i V8 GTR

Instead of the sub-$100k sports cars people usually tend to buy and take to the track, why not try a race-winning BMW 1-Series instead?
The €79,500 ($84,435) price tag is somewhat similar to that of a brand new BMW M4, though if you pass on one of those and opt for this 2010 heavily-customized 1-Series, you may just have more of a blast on the race track.
According to the video's description, this car was originally a 130i, now featuring the old M3 E92's naturally-aspirated V8 unit, a custom KMS exhaust, wide-body kit, carbon fiber doors, interior trim, fenders, spoilers, bumpers and hood. It's light, and it now puts down 450 HP.
It also has a full roll cage, a custom carbon fiber intake, 18" BBS wheels, a sequential gearbox, motorsports differential, AP brakes, custom driveshaft and Intrax shock absorbers.
As for its racing pedigree, it can brag about winning races at the Dutch Supercar challenge, as well as Dubai 24hr events.
