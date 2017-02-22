990 HP Fireball Camaro Records Ferocious 9.0 Second Quarter Mile Pass

Not pleased that the yet-to-be-revealed Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has been dominating muscle car headlines recently, Fireball has decided now was the time to show what its latest creation is capable of.
First previewed late last year, the company has created a truly wild Camaro SS that delivers 990 hp at the flywheel and 677 lb-ft (918 Nm) of torque. These remarkable figures have been achieved with ported heads, high-performance lifters, a Fireball supercharger and many, many more modifications.
The result of all Fireball’s hard work is rather astonishing.
When the car was taken to the drag strip, it set an incredible 9.006 second pass at 149 mph (239 km/h). No matter how powerful the SRT Demon proves, we’d be very surprised if it is this blisteringly quick down the drag strip.