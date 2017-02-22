A Bentley Dressed Up Like A Watermelon Is (Thankfully) Not Something You See Every Day

The rich man's Camry. That's what they call the Bentley Continental. And with good reason: in higher circles, it's positively ubiquitous, and the go-to choice for those who have the means – but not necessarily the imagination to buy anything else.
That means it can be hard to make yours stand out in a parking lot full of Bentleys, but one owner evidently found a way. And his (or her) way was to make it look like a watermelon.
As you can see, the two-tone wrap (we pray to heaven it's only a wrap) covers the bottom half of the car in a green rind motif to look like the outside of a watermelon, while the good and roof are done up in red with black seeds.
Look closely enough on the side behind the right wheel well and you'll also notice it has a V12 badge that appears to be lifted from a Mercedes. Bentley, after all, refers to its twelve-cylinder engine as a W12 due to its unusual configuration.
That in and of itself might make us think that this is actually a V8 model posing as a twelve. But the wheels and other details suggest this is an earlier model made before Bentley started offering the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 option to lower its price of entry (and the weight in the nose).
Whatever's under the hood, the watermelon look is certainly unique, and sure to make it stand out in a parking lot – be it nestled in between other Bentleys at the country club or among off-roaders and econo-boxes at the local strip mall. Whether that's a good thing or not is a matter of taste, but we'd venture that's not one of this driver's strong suits.