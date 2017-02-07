A Fully Restored 1989 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5 16v Will Cost You As Much As A Base CLA

The Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.3 16v was not exactly cheap when it first came out, in 1983, and it certainly isn’t almost 34 years later, especially if it's in top notch condition, like this example, which is the newer and more powerful 2.5 16v edition.
Born in 1989 and shipped to the UK, the car pictured here that is offered for sale by SilverstoneAuctions at their Stoneleigh Park event on February 24, had two previous owners until 1992, when it ended up in the possession of a man who held it to this day.
After using it for 13 years, the car started to look a bit tired. The owner weighed in his options and decided to fully restore it. In 2008, he found a company in Germany that seemed confident about taking the project, and with no expense spared, four years later it was finished.
The owner has quite an impressive image collection from the restoration process, along with a sheet of every single part that was repaired/replaced, and since it's not every day that someone decides to bring a 190E 2.5 16v back to life, everything was posted on a forum.
The car has covered less than 1,000 miles (1,609 km) since being restored, and if it changes hands at the auction later this month, it will be given a new MoT.
According to the auction house, the classic performance Merc should sell for around £25,000-£30,000 ($31,183-$31,419), which is about the same price as a new FWD CLA in the UK. Which one would you prefer?