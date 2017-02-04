A U.S. Firm Has Given The Lamborghini Huracan Trick Scissor Doors

Few car features manage to turn heads quite like Lamborghini’s famed scissor doors. Used in every halo supercar from the brand since the Countach, the doors don’t only look cool but can be quite practical, especially in tight parking spaces.
As they say, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery so it’s no surprise that numerous companies offer ‘Lambo door’ kits for everyday vehicles and 99.99 per cent of the time, they look totally stupid. This latest kit is no different.
Designed by Vertical Doors Inc in the United States, these scissor doors have been developed for the Aventador’s baby brother, the Huracan.
Unlike the real thing, they don’t open straight up. Instead, they initially open up like normal doors, wide enough to squeeze into the cabin. They can then be tilted skywards to show how much of a try-hard you are.
From a side-on view, the doors look quite good. However, the clumsy two-part opening procedure immediately turned us off.
What’s more, why would any reasonable Huracan owner want aftermarket scissor doors? It basically just says “Hey, look at me, I can’t afford an Aventador but this is the next best thing!” Sorry, but the next best thing is just a standard Huracan, forget the fakery.