ABT Injects VW Golf GTI Clubsport S With 370 PS And A Visual Makeover

Volkswagen's uber-Golf, the GTI Clubsport S, is as hot as they come, but ABT believes that it can become more interesting with a new bundle of upgrades.
Created in-house and aimed at the vehicle that shattered the Nurburgring record for FWD cars last year, the specially developed control unit and matching software can bring the total output to 370 PS (365 HP) and 460 Nm (339 lb-ft) of torque.
This means that the VW Golf GTI Clubsport S is 60 PS (59 HP) and 80 Nm (59 lb-ft) of torque more powerful than the stock version, and it's capable of improving the acceleration numbers, although the tuner doesn’t say by how much. Top speed has slightly increased, though, from 265 km/h (165 mph), to 268 km/h (167 mph).
ABT has a second upgrade in store, aimed at the lesser version, which lacks the 'S' suffix. By messing around with the 2.0-liter TFSI engine, this now churns out 340 PS (335 HP) and 430 Nm (317 lb-ft) of torque, up from the standard 265 PS (261 HP) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque.
Both cars can also be equipped with new suspension springs and sports anti-roll bars, and rounding up the list of upgrades is a visual makeover that includes new grille, headlight covers, side mirror caps, side skirts, and tailgate attachment, among others. Special wheels can also be added, from 18- to 20-inch in size.