ABT's Audi S4 Avant Is Hungry For Power

Are you looking forward to the next Audi RS4 Avant , but just can't wait? If so, then ABT Sportsline's latest upgrade package might just be what you're looking for. Aimed at the latest Audi S4 Avant , the tuner upgrades the 3.0-liter TFSI V6 petrol lump making it produce 425 PS (419 HP) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) of torque.That's a significant increase over the stock engine that delivers 354 PS (349 HP) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, allowing the premium estate to sprint from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.7 seconds, which is on par with the B8 RS4.ABT's aftermarket parts aren’t limited to the engine, as the German company also throws in a bunch of exterior parts, such as the front apron, the radiator grille attachment, and fender inserts. There are also 'ABT' badges , available in black chrome, shiny chrome or matte black, to complete the exterior of the car, along with several alloy wheel options in 19- or 20-inch diameters.