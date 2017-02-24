ABT's Audi S5 Could Make You Forget About The RS Models

Audi's second-gen S5 family has been around for a few months now, so naturally, ABT Sportsline didn’t want to miss the chance to fiddle with their engines.
Aimed at all three versions of the car - the Coupe, Cabriolet and Sportback, the tuner's upgrade package takes the 3.0-liter TFSI engine and massages it to deliver 425 PS (419 HP) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) of torque.
This is a 71 PS (70 HP) and 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) increase over the stock models, one that should definitely help slash something off the 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time, although no performance numbers have been announced yet.
However, making the S5 family almost as powerful as the BMW M3 isn't the only ace up ABT's sleeve, as the company also offers discreet special emblems for the exterior, and a selection of aftermarket rims, 19- and 20-inch in size, available in different colors. Moreover, those looking to make their S5 even sportier can also add a rear skirt add-on, and a special muffler system.
There is something different in the cabin as well, as this is where the tuner added some entry lights that project the ABT logo on the surface. In the end, taking personalization to the next level is the ABT Individual treatment, where "almost every request can be fulfilled", as the company states.