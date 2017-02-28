AC Schnitzer Drops The BMW i8 To The Floor For Geneva

When it comes to tuning BMWs, many view AC Schnitzer as the first and last word. That extends to the German carmaker's flagship sports car, which it will be unveiling in upgraded spec a couple of weeks from now at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
The latest tuning job sees the BMW i8 dropped closer to the pavement – by 25 mm (or nearly an inch) at the front and 20 mm at the rear – and fitted with a whole lot of extra carbon-fiber bits.
The list of upgrades include a new front spoiler, winglets, split hood vent, rear wing, side skirts, and three-piece diffuser, all crafted from the lightweight woven material.
The door handles and side mirrors are made from the same, joined by restyled front kidney grilles and a red chrome finish. Naturally the wheels have been upgraded as well with 21-inch split-spoke forged alloys that save nearly 10 pounds at each corner.
This isn't the first time we've seen Schnitzer perform its magic on the hybrid sports car, and we suspect it won't be the last. But it could be the most compelling. Check it out in the image gallery and video clip below.