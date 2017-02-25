AC Schnitzer's BMW M240i ACL2S Will Frighten M4 Owners

One year after unveiling its monstrous 570 hp ACL2 Concept, AC Schnitzer has released a more sane and approachable version dubbed the ACL2S.
Based around the BMW M240i and set to debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 next month, just 30 units will be produced each priced at 35,900 euros (equal to $37,915 at today's exchange rates) for the entire upgrade package. Of course, that excludes the cost the $44,500 base price of the M240i itself.
In creating the ACL2S, AC Schnitzer has reflashed the ECU of the turbocharged straight-six engine while also fitting a custom air intake, exhaust and downpipe. These modifications lift power from 340 hp to 400 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque, more than enough to scare BMW M2 and even M4 owners.
To provide the sports car with even greater performance, the tuner has also installed adjustable suspension which allows the owner to tweak the height, compression and rebound.
Visually, the ACL2S is easily distinguishable from the model around which it is based. In particular, it is adorned with a 10-piece widebody kit that includes flared wheel arches, revised bumpers, a bespoke carbon fiber front splitter, new diffuser and the availability of a large carbon rear wing or a smaller, trunk lid spoiler. There’s also some AC Schnitzer AC1 wheels to complete the exterior look.
Interior changes are relatively minor but do include a three-spoke leather steering wheel, aluminum pedals and “One of Thirty” badges.