Acura Lets NSX Owners Go Behind-The-Scenes With 'Insider Experience'

After announcing that it would create a custom film for each new owner of the Acura NSX, the automaker has detailed the new NSX Insider Experience, a program curated to give NSX owners a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their car.
The NSX Insider Experience will take place at the brand’s facilities across Ohio including the Performance Manufacturing Center where the NSX comes to life. Additionally, it will include a tour of the NSX engine assembly room at the Anna Engine Plant. Here, owners will see how each NSX engine is balanced and tested while also witnessing the engine installation.
Alongside these unique experiences, Acura NSX owners can drive the NSX at the Transportation Research Center where it was developed and tuned.
Throughout the experience, lucky NSX owners will receive luxurious hotel accommodation at the Joseph Hotel in Columbus, Ohio as well as ground transportation, evening entertainment options and restaurant reservations.
There are six different NSX Insider Experience options available ranging from one or two-day tour options. Prices start from $2,700.