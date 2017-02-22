Acura NSX Looks Smoking Hot On Frozen Red Custom Wheels

With an exterior worthy of boarding the mother ship in Independence Day, you'd think Acura would offer NSX customers more choices when it comes to wheel design.
As it so happens, you can order your Acura NSX with one of two different wheel models, namely the standard signature Y-Spoke wheels, or the optional and very exclusive interwoven wheels, either polished, painted or machined.
Well, if you wanted to see what the NSX looks like on something other than its factory standard wheels, how do you like these HRE P204 V-Spoke Frozen Red ones?
The design is identical to the one we saw last summer on this red Ferrari 488 GTB, and yes, the P2-series wheels are new to the HRE lineup, which suits the NSX just fine seen as how it's also relatively new to the automotive world.
Having red wheels also makes those red calipers blend in better, while offering viewers a rather strong visual contrast, considering the predominantly white exterior.