Acura's Donating This Custom NSX For A Music Charity Auction [w/Video]

There may be a few things in this world more rock n' roll than an American-made, 573-horsepower sports car – but we'd struggle to come up with many.
Evidently Acura and the MusiCares foundation agree on that point, with the two teaming up again on this one-of-a-kind NSX.
Customized by the NSX's lead exterior designer, this custom sports car is all done up in black and red. It features a black paintjob, black brakes, and black wheels, with red accents on the rims and aero kit. The headlights are smoked, and the engine cover tinted red.
The treatment continues inside where you'll find black leather upholstery, carbon-fiber trim, and red highlight stitching. And of course it comes with the optional Technology Package, including the nine-speaker, 580-watt ELS Studio Premium Audio system that was tuned by award-winning music producer Elliot Schneier.
The custom hybrid sports car will be auctioned off as part of this year's MusiCares event honoring the legendary Tom Petty, with proceeds going towards musicians in need.