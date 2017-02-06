Alfa Romeo Airs Three Giulia Quadrifoglio Commercials During Super Bowl

Well the Super Bowl has come and gone once again and as always, the thrilling game not only hosted some epic moments but during the breaks, some interesting commercials aired.
For Super Bowl 51, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles decided to switch things up by airing not one, not two but three commercials dedicated to Alfa Romeo and all promoting the thrilling Giulia Quadrifoglio.
Given that the Giulia is the first mass-consumer model offered by Alfa Romeo in the United States in decades, it’s not surprising that FCA focused on it throughout the Super Bowl. Introducing the brand to consumers in the United States is of the utmost importance if the Italian marque has any hopes of eventually rivalling BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Lexus.
Two of the three Giulia commercials were both 30-seconds long, the first dubbed ‘Dear Predictable’ and the second ‘Mozzafiato’. Both aimed to highlight the sexy sedan’s exterior design and its potent performance while also focusing on Alfa’s Italian heritage.
As for the third, it was a slightly more traditional Super Bowl commercial in that it doesn’t focus specifically on the car until the very end. Instead, it features a male narrator attempting to be as philosophical as possible while drawing parallels between the Giulia Quadrifoglio and key aspects of everyday life.
Will any of them work? Sound off in the comments below.