Alfa Romeo Giulia Configurator Lets You Customize Italy's Finest Sedan

With sales and deliveries of the Alfa Romeo Giulia recently commencing in the United States, the official online configuration tool for the sexy Italian sedan has just gone live on Alfa's website, giving us mere mortals the chance to create our dream Alfa.
For starters, the configurator offers three different Giulia variations starting with the base model, including the Giulia Ti and rounded out by the Quadrifoglio. The first two feature a 280 hp and 306 lb-ft of torque 2.0-liter turbocharged engine joined to either a rear-wheel drive setup or all-wheel drive.
As for the range-topping Giulia Quadrifoglio, the model you’ll inevitable customize with the tool, seven different exterior paint options are available including Rosso Competizione Tri-Coat (the launch color) and our personal favorite, Montecarlo Blue Metallic.
Inside, leather an alcantara seats are available in eight different color finishes while a set of carbon fiber racing seats from Sparco are also offered for an additional $2, 750.
In terms of options, there aren’t many. In fact, all you can select is the Driver Assistance Dynamic Package ($1,500) that includes adaptive cruise control, adaptive high beams, forward collision warning, lane departure warning and an infrared windshield. There are also two different wheel designs in four unique finishes and the availability of carbon ceramic brakes.
In the U.S., prices for the Giulia start at $37,995 for the base model. They rise to $39,995 for the Giulia Ti and $72,000 for the Giulia Quadrifoglio.