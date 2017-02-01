Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe Expected To Premiere At Geneva

Alfa Romeo is said to be readying to unveil a Giulia Coupe model at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 on March 7.
The model is tipped to revive the Sprint name and will directly target the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe, BMW 4-Series Coupe and Audi A5 Coupe and act as the third model from Alfa Romeo's fleet of vehicles based around its Giorgio platform.
Australian publication Motoring claims to have received word about the Giulia Sprint during the local launch of the regular Giulia sedan.
As with the sedan, the Giulia Sprint should be offered with the same array of engines. That will of course include the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine of the Giulia Quadrifoglio to rival the German trio of performance-oriented coupes.
Things won't end here for the Giulia family.
Further down the road, the Italian automaker is expected to release convertible and Sportwagon derivatives to offer customers no less than four body styles.
Rendering via X-Tomi Design