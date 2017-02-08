Alfa Romeo Giulia QV Takes On M3, C63 S And ATS-V Super-Sedan Rivals

If you're still worried about Alfa's super-powered Giulia not being able to contend with the very best and quickest sports sedans in the world, it's time to put those worries to rest.
As you'll find out in this recent Head 2 Head episode, Motor Trend feels that the Giulia has really put Alfa Romeo back in contention as an actual segment leader.
And yes, the competition couldn't be tougher with models such as the BMW M3 (Competition Pack), Cadillac ATS-V and Mercedes-AMG C63 S burning rubber around Chuckwalla Valley Raceway.
We'd rather not tell you which model won this comparison test straight up, and while the Giula QV was really "feeling it", keep in mind that all of these cars are formidable - even the ATS-V, which actually had the best handling characteristics.
The format of the test was simple. In order for it to be a proper Head 2 Head, two of the cars had to be eliminated first, which meant that the M3, C63 S and the ATS-V had to duel each other before the winner could face off against the Alfa Romeo.
So who's your money on?