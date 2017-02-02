Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce Joins Police Force In Romania

Romania has become the second country globally to use an Alfa Romeo Giulia for police duties, after Italy.
However, while the Carabinieri enjoy the range-topping Quadrifoglio Verde, powered by a 510 PS (503 HP) 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, which takes just 3.9 seconds to reach 100 km/h (62 mph), Romania's only police-livered Alfa Romeo Giulia is coming in the more humble Veloce flavor.
It has a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that produces 280 PS (276 HP) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque, channeled to all four corners through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. In this grade, the premium compact sedan can accelerate from naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.2 seconds, before topping out at 240 km/h (149 mph).
Some of the standard features that equip it include Forward Collision Braking, Autonomous Emergency Brake, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path Detection, Integrated Brake System, AlfaLink technology.
Offered to the local traffic police as part of a 12-month partnership by Alfa Romeo's official Romanian importer, Auto Italia, the Giulia Veloce will be used on the A3 motorway, on National Road 1, and on the Bucharest's northern ring road.