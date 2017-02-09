Alfa Romeo Kills Giulia Sportwagon To Focus On Stelvio

Alfa Romeo has revealed that it has opted against producing a Giulia Sportwagon, instead deciding to focus on the all-new Stelvio SUV.
Although the world would have loved to see a Giulia estate designed to rival the BMW 3-Series Touring and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate, Alfa’s manufacturing chief Alfredo Altavilla recently questioned the need for such a model with the Stelvio now part of the Alfa family.
“We decided not to do a Giulia Sportwagon. Do we really need it if the Stelvio SUV drives that well? Maybe not. With our fine-tuning, the Stelvio can capture all the people who would otherwise have been interested in the SW,” Altavilla told Car Magazine.
Altavilla’s logic makes sense. The Stelvio is based on the same Giorgio platform as the Giulia and in Quadrifoglio guise, comes with the same twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine. Although it is slightly heavier than its sedan sibling, Alfa still claims it’ll be the fastest production SUV around the Nurburgring, approximately 30 seconds slower than the Giulia but still dipping below the 8-minute mark.
While the Giulia won’t receive an estate variation, the Italian marque will introduce a coupe dubbed the Sprint sometime this year, potentially at Geneva.
Rendering courtesy of X-Tomi