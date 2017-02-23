Alfa Romeo Launches New Stelvio SUV In Europe, Check It Out In Mega Gallery [w/Video]

Meet the "regular" Alfa Romeo Stelvio, arriving hot on the heels of its exclusive 'First Edition' counterpart, as well as the flagship Quadrifoglio version.
Potential European suitors will be able to choose between three trim levels when purchasing the car, namely the Stelvio, Stelvio Super and Stelvio Tecnica.
The engine range will initially consist of just two units, a 280 HP 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol and a 210 HP 2.2-liter diesel, both with an 8-speed automatic and Q4 all-wheel drive.
In terms of trim levels, the UK version of the base Stelvio features 17" alloys, an 8.8" display, Alfa's D.N.A Rotary selector, 8-speaker audio system, black fabric seats, Integrated Brake System, Lane Departure Warning and Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Emergency Brake and pedestrian detection. This version also comes with parking sensors, cruise control, electric tailgate and dusk & rain sensors.
Moving up in the range is the 'Stelvio Super' model, which adds 18" wheels, techno-leather and fabric seats (black, black/brown & black/red), as well as three options for the dashboard and door panels in the same color combo as the seats.
Customers looking for more can explore the additional Luxury Pack and Sports Pack, where the former adds full grain leather seats (black, brown, red or beige), with electrical adjustment and heating, and real wood inserts. The Sport Pack offers a heated sports steering wheel, racing-style leather seats (black, red or brown), aluminum inserts and steel pedals.
Sitting atop the Stelvio's UK range is the Tecnica version (called Business in other markets), available exclusively with the 2.2-liter diesel and boasting the 8.8" Alfa Connect 3D Nav (also available without a GPS signal thanks to the Dead Reckoning technology), Bi-Xenon headlights with AFS and electric folding mirrors.
Within the options list, buyers will find a 10 speaker system with four woofers, four tweeters, a mid-range and a subwoofer in the boot, but also a 14-speaker Harman Kardon system with four woofers, four tweeters, five mid-ranges and a subwoofer.
In terms of performance, the previously mentioned diesel unit is capable of taking the Stelvio from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.6 seconds, whereas the 2.0-liter turbo petrol can do the sprint in just 5.7 seconds. In the handling department, Alfa Romeo made sure to give the Stelvio a 50/50 weight distribution in order to aid driving comfort, whereas the new double wishbone suspension with its semi-virtual steering axis is responsible for the SUV's "rapid and accurate steering."
The Q4 all-wheel drive system turns the Stelvio into a rear-wheel drive vehicle with 100% of the torque sent to the rear axle during normal conditions. As grip fades, the system transfers up to 50% of torque to the front axle for best-in-class control in terms of traction and directional stability, according to Alfa Romeo.
At this time, UK pricing has yet to be announced.