Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV Looking To Make Some Noise In Chicago

If the likes of the Porsche Macan and Audi SQ5 thought they could just skate past without Alfa Romeo having their say, the Stelvio QV is here to state otherwise.
This marks the Stelvio's second official auto show appearance after it made its debut last year in Los Angeles, and as far as we can tell, this Chicago Show car is identical to the one they had in LA.
We're talking same color, same wheels, same tinted windows and of course that very same Giulia-inspired exterior design with flowing headlights, muscular wings and a massive triangular grille.
Looks aside, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio is also about performance, and with 505 HP and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) on tap, it could and should strike fear into the hearts of its competitors. The Audi SQ5 and Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 can't get anywhere near it in terms of power output nor acceleration, while the Macan Turbo falls short by about a second in the 0-60 mph (96 km/h) category.
On paper, the Stelvio QV will hit 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and max out at around 177 mph (284 km/h), while its 8-speed automatic gearbox does its job in as little as 100 milliseconds as long as you have it in Race Mode.
Of course, those looking to own a less expensive Alfa Romeo SUV can always purchase something like the recently announced Stelvio First Edition, powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol unit, good for 280 HP and 306 lb-ft (414 Nm).
Make no mistake though, it's still good enough for a 5.7-second 0-100 km/h (62 mph) launch, which means it's actually quicker than a 340 PS supercharged Jaguar F-PACE.