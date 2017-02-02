Alfa Romeo Will Share Giorgio Platform With Jeep-Dodge-Maserati To Offset Relaunch Costs, Says Marchionne

It’s no secret that Fiat-Chrysler threw a ton of money into Alfa Romeo for its major comeback, but the cost will be recouped by sharing the fresh Giorgio platform with Maserati, Dodge and Jeep as confirmed by none other than Sergio Marchionne.
Alfa Romeo’s relaunch has cost FCA more than 2.5 billion euros so far, with the automaker saying in 2014 that they will invest 5 billion euros in total into the brand through 2020.
Marchionne spoke openly about their plan to tackle Alfa Romeo’s huge bill, confirming finally that the Giorgio platform will find its way into future Maseratis, Dodges and Jeeps, as reported by AutoNews.
He said that Alfa’s latest platform was designed to underpin the whole Maserati development from 2018 onwards, as well as large Jeeps and the next generation of Dodge models.
"The investment in Alfa Romeo and certainly the technical investment in the architecture was something that was designed to benefit more than Alfa," Marchionne said. "I'm happy that we have finally found clarity of thought in the extension of these architectures well beyond Alfa."
Although Marchionne didn’t specify which models from these brands will get the Giorgio platform, aside from being used in larger Jeeps, an inside source told the publication that a lower-cost version of it will form the basis of the next Charger, Challenger, Journey SUV and Durango, as well as used in the next Chrysler 300C.
Maserati, on the other hand, is going to get an upgraded version of the Giorgio platform on all of its planned future models, including the next Quattroporte, Ghibli, Gran Turismo, Alfieri and possibly a midsize SUV to sit beneath the Levante.