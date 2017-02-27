All-New 2017 Jeep Compass Gets More Than 90 Mopar Accessories

Customers look for more personalization options for their all-new Compass can choose from more than 90 authentic Mopar accessories when the crossover arrives in dealerships.
That's scheduled to happen during the first quarter of 2017, which means you won't need to wait too long until fitting the compact SUV with things like a roof rack, rock rails, custom wheels and more.
"Owners can put their unique stamp on the all-new Jeep Compass right at launch with a full line of authentic Jeep accessories," said Mopar's Pietro Gorlier. "Mopar celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2017, and we continue to deliver products that remain true to the DNA of each brand and the personality of each vehicle."
"With a full line of accessories available at launch, we're ready to do that for the 2017 Jeep Compass owners," added Gorlier.
While Mopar didn't go as far as to list over 90 different accessories for you to buy, they did mention a few of them, such as the black rock rails ($925), made from galvanized steel, and the 18" cast aluminum wheels ($195), painted in high-gloss granite crystal.
Other optional extras include the roof rack cross rails ($225), rooftop cargo basket ($358), custom exterior body graphics ($100/$180), molded cargo tray ($95), door sill guards ($95), all-weather floor mats ($130), side window air deflector ($95), or the molded front/rear splash guards ($55 each).