All-New 2018 Ford Expedition Adopts Aluminum And Drops 300 Pounds

Ford has just revealed their all-new 2018 Expedition, a full-size SUV with plenty of interior space, modern connectivity features and driver-assist technologies galore.
In fact, Ford claims that the 2018 Expedition features more driver-assist technology than any other full-size SUV on the market. These systems include a class-exclusive enhanced active park assist, as well as available 360-degree camera technology that also aids parking.
Other similar features include the lane-keeping aid, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, the collision avoidance detection system as well as the blind spot information system.
Its new connectivity and convenience technologies include wireless charging, Wi-Fi hotspot, SYNC 3 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SYNC Connect, a 12-speaker B&O sound system, the Panoramic Vista Roof, advanced cargo manager and power for every passenger with four 12-volt power points, six USB chargers and a 110-volt power outlet.
As stated above, the 2018 Expedition saves up to 300 lbs thanks to the use of advanced materials such as the all-new high-strength aluminum-alloy body and redesigned high-strength steel frame. Of course, less weight means better fuel efficiency and better performance, which is where the 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine with standard Auto Start-Stop comes in. It's mated to a class-exclusive 10-speed automatic transmission and even benefits from a new electronic limited-slip differential on models with Intelligent 4WD.
Speaking of 4WD, customers looking to purchase the all-new Expedition can look forward to using its all-new Terrain Management System, boasting a Normal setting for around-town driving, Sport for "more spirited trips", Tow/Haul for better towing & hauling performance, Eco for better fuel economy, Grass/Gravel/Snow for slippery terrain, Sand for low traction surfaces and Mud/Rut for uneven surfaces.
Inside, the 2018 Expedition can seat up to eight people thanks to its sliding second-row with tip-and-slide functionality - aiding access to the third row without the need to first remove a child seat. Both the second and third rows can then be folded flat with the push of a button, which means you can store 4x8-foot sheers of plywood and other gear in the back, even with the liftgate closed.
Ford's all-new Expedition will hit showrooms this fall, available in XLT, Limited and Platinum trims. There will also be an XL version aimed at fleet customers ranging from law enforcement to emergency services.