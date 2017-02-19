All-New Alpina B5 To Debut At Geneva Motor Show

While BMW continues development of the new M5, Alpina has almost concluded work on the brand new B5 Bi-Turbo and will debut the model at next month’s Geneva Motor Show.
Debuting well before the new M5 is expected to, Alpina’s latest creation will of course be based around the G30-generation BMW 5-Series. It therefore has the ingredients to be the best Alpina product ever, particularly thanks to the model’s use of BMW’s CLAR platform.
The outgoing B5 uses a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine delivering 591 hp so it is inevitable that the new version will at least have the same amount of horsepower or potentially, a little bit more. Working in conjunction with the vehicle’s light new underpinnings, this should make it significantly quicker than the current B5.
Not long after the B5 premieres, Alpina will launch a B5 Touring, offering buyers an alternative to the Audi RS6 Avant and Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate which BMW itself doesn’t intend on offering.