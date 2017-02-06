All-New BMW 5-Series Touring Gets Its Launch Film

The latest addition to the executive segment is the estate version of the new generation BMW 5-Series Touring.
While significantly upgraded over its predecessor, not to mention bigger as well, it's roughly 100 kg (220 lbs) lighter than the car it replaces.
At the time of its launch, Europeans will get to select between two petrol engines, the 530i and 540i xDrive. The former uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder lump, rated at 248 HP, while the latter has a 3.0L six-cylinder unit, with 335 HP and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque.. The diesel lineup includes the 520d with a 2.0-liter 187 HP, and the 530d with a 3.0-liter with 261 HP and 620 Nm (457 lb-ft) of torque.
BMW has yet to announce pricing details, but the 5-Series Touring will go on sale this June, following its 2017 Geneva Motor Show presentation, next month. BMW will not offer the estate in North America.