All-New BMW 540i On Display In Sport Line Trim

If you're a BMW fan, models such as this new-generation 540i Sport Line will remind you that there's more than one way to dress up a 5-Series.
Let's be honest, with so many M-styled versions of the 5-Series out there, it's almost easy to forget about the fact that BMW will let you configure this car a great number of ways.
Sure, you can get an M exterior, but if you just want to combine different options, you could, for instance do what this customer did when ordering his all-new 540i in Sport Line trim with a few touches of "M" and BMW Individual here and there.
The car was on display at BMW Abu Dhabi, and judging by these pictures, aside from the Sport Line exterior, it also features 20" BMW Individual two-tone V-Spoke wheels, a Shadow Line treatment for the window surrounds, and an M-Sport steering wheel.
The exterior isn't particularly pretentious, in fact, you might say that it's quite tastefully configured, unless you'd like it standing out a bit more, with more aggressive bumpers. As for the cabin, aside from the sporty steering wheel, the main theme is clearly "luxury".
Performance-wise, the 540i is good for 340 PS (335 HP) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque, and will rocket to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds. If you want to go quicker using the same 3.0-liter petrol engine, take the xDrive version instead. It will hit that same mark in just 4.8 seconds.