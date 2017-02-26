All New Cars Sold In Norway To Be EVs By 2025

The Norwegian Parliament has set an ambitious target that all new vehicles sold in the country by 2025 will be electric, hydrogen or low emission plug-in hybrids.
As it stands, electric vehicle sales comprise 37 per cent of the country’s total new car market thanks to the government’s generous incentive scheme to encourage locals to purchase zero emission vehicles.
Among the company’s key ways of achieving this is by excluding EVs from value added taxes, offering no purchase and import taxes, use of toll roads for free and for EV owners to park for free in city centers and to use bus lanes. Additionally, high emission vehicles are taxed heavily.
As the EV market in Norway develops, the incentive program will be periodically revised but the Parliament believes that reaching 100 per cent EV sales by 2025 is an achievable goal, reports Elbil.
At the end of 2016, there were approximately 100,000 EVs on Norway’s roads and that figure is expected to swell to 250,000 by 2020. It is hoped that by this time, the nation will have a charging point for every 10 electric cars, totaling 25,000 chargers.