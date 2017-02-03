All-New Ford F-150 Raptor On Its Way To Customers In China

Ford has started shipping its 2017 F-150 Raptor performance pickup to customers in China, making this the first time that a US-built F-Series truck has been exported to the People's Republic.
This second-generation F-150 Raptor is being exported as a four-door SuperCrew model only, boasting modern technologies such as its high-strength aluminum-alloy cab, 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine, as well as Ford's own 10-speed automatic transmission and advanced six-mode Terrain Management System.
"Ford is one of America's top exporters, and F-150 Raptor’s appeal and unmatched off-road performance has earned the truck a loyal following around the globe," said company exec Joe Hinrichs. "Export to China enables us to bring a new group of enthusiasts into the Ford family."
Other worthy to mention features on the F-150 Raptor include the custom Fox Racing shocks with higher ground clearance, BFGoodrich off-road tires and the dual-performance exhaust system.
"Raptor's unique looks and capability have generated amazing buzz at every auto show we’ve brought it to around China," added Ford Asia Pacific boss, David Schoch. "F-150 Raptor is another example of our commitment to offer a wide range of vehicles for customers in China – everything from SUVs to high-performance cars and trucks."
Built at the Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Michigan, the 2nd gen F-150 Raptor is just one of over 12 new Ford Performance models set to arrive before 2020. Currently, it sits alongside the Ford GT, Focus RS, Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT350R within the line up.