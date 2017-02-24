All-New Jeep Compass Starts At $22,090

Jeep are prepping the launch of their new generation Compass in North America, where the first examples are expected to arrive at dealerships next week.
Serving as a replacement to both the previous model as well as the Patriot, this new compact SUV can be had from $22,090 in the base 2WD Sport trim level, delivery included, AutoNews writes.
The cheapest AWD model carries a $1,500 premium, while the mid-range Latitude will become available from $25,390. Furthermore, the all-wheel driven Trailhawk has a starting price of $29,690, while the range-topping Limited AWD will set its future buyers back at least $30,990. All prices are said to include shipping.
Built for the United States at the company's Toluca plant, in Mexico, the 2017 Jeep Compass is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, producing 180 horses and 175 pound-feet (237 Nm) of torque. It works in conjunction with either a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic or a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
Jeep says that the most fuel efficient Compass is the 2WD model when coupled to a manual transmission, returning 23/32/26 mpg US (10.23/7.35/9.05 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined, thus making it the second most fuel efficient Jeep after the Renegade. As for the AWD manual Compass, it's EPA-rated at 22/31/25 mpg (10.69/7.59/9.41 l/100 km).
At the same time, the 9-speed auto version of the vehicle is rated at 22/30/25 mpg (10.69/7.84/9.41 l/100 km) and 21/29/24 mpg (11.2/8.11/9.8 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined, for the 2WD and 4WD versions, respectively.